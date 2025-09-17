Koru Games: Thousands of young athletes descend on Selwyn

Thousands of children from 66 South Island schools are in Canterbury for three days of action-packed sport at the Koru Games.

The games, hosted by the Selwyn Sports Trust, bring together 3775 year 7 and 8 pupils from across the South Island for the multi-sport tournament.

It kicked off on Tuesday and runs today and tomorrow (September 16-18)

Competitions are being held across several venues in Lincoln and Rolleston.

A total of 19 team sports are offered, including basketball, futsal, wheelchair basketball, kī-o-rahi, dodgeball, badminton, boccia, football, goalball, hockey, korfball, lawn bowls, netball, pickleball, rip rugby, table tennis, touch, ultimate (frisbee), volleyball and wheelchair basketball. The draw and results can be found here.

Established in 2014, the games provide kids with a high-quality team sports experience, encouraging participation, skill development, and fair play in an inclusive environment.

"We believe that children with the opportunity to compete in this event will leave the event better prepared for their future sporting development and endeavours," a spokesperson said.

"Our focus on individual skill development is evident in the format of each sport.

"We acknowledge that competition will be inherent in the games' culture while a strong ethical 'Fair Play' base will also be reinforced.