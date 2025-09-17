Bypass toll could hurt ratepayers

The proposed Woodend Bypass route and the alternative route through Woodend and Kaiapoi. Image: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Imposing a toll on the Woodend Bypass ‘‘will impose significant cost’’ on ratepayers, says the Waimakariri District Council.

In a submission signed by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and the district’s four community board chairs, the council has expressed its opposition to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s proposal to impose a toll on the Woodend Bypass when it opens.

Mr Gordon said the council will likely be left with the extra costs of making the proposed alternative route through Williams and Smith streets in Kaiapoi viable.

He said it would likely be unfeasible economically and not practical to upgrade.

‘‘Increased maintenance costs on local roads designed to carry significantly less traffic would increase the financial burden on our district’s ratepayers.’’

NZTA announced last month it was proposing a toll for the planned Belfast to Pegasus Motorway, which includes the Woodend Bypass.

It proposed two tolling points, with each charging $1.25 per passing light vehicle, and $2.50 for heavy vehicles - or up to $5 a day for a return trip for light vehicles.

The council has advocated for the bypass for a number of years to improve travel times, safety, connectivity and support growth.

But Mr Gordon said the absence of ‘‘viable, feasible alternative routes’’ between Lineside Road and Pineacres means tolling is ‘‘inequitable’’.

The toll proposal also does not address ongoing safety concerns in Woodend, he said.

Williams St outside Kaiapoi North School already experiences high traffic volumes. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

NZTA has identified Williams Street and Smith Street in Kaiapoi as an alternative, toll-free route, but community leaders fear Revells Road through Tuahiwi will also be used by motorists.

‘‘It is unfair to north Kaiapoi residents to carry the burden of additional traffic travelling through their community when a viable alternative has not been proposed,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘The rat-running traffic would cause substantial congestion.’’

Kaiapoi North School and Te Kura o Tuahiwi have already been working with the council to address safety concerns outside their schools.

The council also raised concerns in the submission about safety risks from increased traffic in the wider Māori Reserve 873, Southbrook and other local roads.

The submission also called on NZTA to maintain the natural waterways, flowpaths and protect the biological diversity of the area in its design of the bypass.

An NZTA spokesperson said the potential impact on Williams Street in Kaiapoi has been considered.

While traffic modelling indicated tolling would result in more people using alternative routes, it was expected more people will use the tolled route over time as the benefits became clear.

NZTA will work with the Waimakariri District Council and the Kaiapoi and Tuahiwi communities to address the potential impact.

Cameras would take a photo of vehicles as they pass the tolling points. Motorists can set up a toll account on the NZTA website. If they don’t, the registered vehicle owner will be sent an invoice after five days.

Consultation closed on September 9.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air