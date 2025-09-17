'They bring joy': Hagley Park cherry trees burst into bloom

By Anna Sargent of RNZ

Cherry trees have burst into bloom in Christchurch's North Hagley Park, sending up dreamy clouds of pink and white blossoms in an annual springtime spectacular.

The path along Christchurch's popular corridor of cherries on Harper Avenue was bustling with walkers, cyclists, and families with prams on Tuesday, showered in delicate petals.

Many of them came to take a photo with a beautiful floral backdrop.

Belle Amao said she loved seeing the blossom every year.

"We've come out here today because I've got my new baby and I want him to see the lovely cherry blossoms here in Christchurch," she said.

"My parents are coming from Philippines they also want to see the cherry blossoms it's their first time. They're colourful, they bring joy, it's good for your mental health."

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Further down the path, friends Claire and Dorothy had stopped to sit on a park bench to admire the blossom above them.

"It's a magnificent sight. It makes one feel good it really does. It's spring, it's just lovely. We bring anybody that comes to our place here and tell them about it," Claire said.

Taylor Suphaida was trying to line up a perfect shot for an annual photo.

"I've been in Christchurch for more than 10 years and have to be here every year to replace the photo," she said.

Wolfgang Bopp. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Christchurch Botanic Gardens director Wolfgang Bopp said cherry blossom was only out for a few weeks in September in the Garden City.

"It's just a welcome of spring. If you look at Japan for instance for the Japanese people it's a symbol of spring and a symbol of renewal of life for that season," he said.

Bopp said the flowers were always a key attraction in Christchurch in spring.

"It's almost sort of turned into a festival. You can see how many people are here now and probably every third or fourth person is taking a photograph. That's just really lovely to see, it's a great spectacle," he said.

Bopp said people should get in quick because in just a few weeks the blossom would be gone for another year.

"It very much depends on the weather, if we've got warm and sunny days like today more and more will open up, but they are quite fleeting, a cherry will probably flower between two and four weeks," he said.