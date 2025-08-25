Bike race and charity auction in memory of keen cyclist

Tony Wood (front) holds the late Darren Wispinski’s Avanti road bike, during a memorial ride with friends and family on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin cyclist’s life and memory has been honoured by his family with an inaugural bike race and charity auction.

On August 28 last year, keen and determined cyclist Darren Wispinski died after a decades-long battle with leukaemia and heart failure.

His wife Karen Wispinski said 17 first responders were in the family home on the night Mr Wispinski died.

"We had just about all the ambulance service at our house ... if he could have been saved, he would have been."

Almost one year later to the day, his family and friends organised a memorial handicap race in his memory, and all $1125 raised from the race went to Hato Hone St John.

Darren Wispinski on his Avanti bike. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mr Wispinski battled leukaemia and heart failure for 27 years.

Despite his illnesses, it was almost impossible to stop him from cycling, Mrs Wispinski said.

He had cycled in Europe, was an elite A grade cyclist, and excelled at hill climbing and longer events.

"Darren was a legend, not just in the cancer world, but also in the cycling world," she said.

About 50 people turned up to take part in the handicap race — a 10km fun bike ride, before a prizegiving and a silent auction which were held in the afternoon.

The couple’s three daughters Ruby, Stella and Lucy also had a hand in organising the day.

Mrs Wispinski said the event was the first of what would hopefully be many to come.

"It’s about getting on a bike and supporting Darren."

The day was sponsored by Mr Wispinski’s employers for 32 years — Foleys.

Foleys owner Craig Foley said Mr Wispinski was an "amazing guy who gave everything his all".

"This was the least we could do ... I’m not a cyclist myself, but it was quite inspiring seeing them all take off this morning."

Mr Wispinski’s sister-in-law Rachel McAnally said everyone was a "lot better off having Darren in their lives".

"That man rode, right up until it just wasn’t possible to ride any more, and even then he wouldn’t accept he couldn’t ride."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz