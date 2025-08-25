Man spat on officer after failed headbutt: police

Photo: RNZ

A man involved in a central Dunedin brawl resorted to spitting on an officer after a failed headbutt attempt, police say.

Police spotted the group of men fighting in Princes St, about 2.35am on Saturday, while patrolling the central city, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

One of the men, a 20-year-old, was arrested and restrained by police after he went to punch another man. He then threatened to kill the team of officers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘He took a swing at one of the police staff, but missed him, and then tried to headbutt that officer in the face as well, but none of them connected.

‘‘And then he did spit on another police officer as well, and actually got the officer.’’

The man was found to be in possession of a knife and some marijuana, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday charged with two counts of assaulting police, resisting police, possession of an offensive weapon, threats to kill, possession of cannabis and fighting in a public place.

Attack in bar

About half an hour earlier, police were called to a central city bar.

A 44-year-old man was intoxicated and had tried to climb on top of the counter, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was asked by security to get down.

‘‘As a result, he punched the security guard in the face and he was told to leave.’’

The man also scratched the guard on the neck.

Police arrested the man, who appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday on assault charges and was bailed.

