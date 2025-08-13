One injured after car hits bank on motorway

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on the Dunedin to Waitati motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on State Highway 1, near the Patmos Avenue overbridge in the suburb of Pine Hill, about 6.30am.

An ODT photographer at the scene said the crash involved one vehicle that struck a bank and rolled on its side.

Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Dunedin and Willowbank stations attended and provided initial first aid, shift manager Alex Norris said.

No one had been trapped in the vehicle, which was on its side, he said.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance was sent and transported patient with minor injuries to Dunedin Hospital.

Police were assisting in traffic management and clearing the road and a towing company had been called.

Black ice warning

The city council said there was widespread black ice across Ōtepoti/Dunedin this morning and conditions may be "treacherous".

"Extreme caution is advised. Please take care on the roads and footpaths."

Meanwhile, a hard frost has been reported in Central Otago.

Roads were dry by there were patches of thin fog in low-lying areas, a spokeswoman for the district council said early this morning.

"Roxburgh is the place to be with positive temperatures sitting around 2°C, all other areas ranging from -8°C to -2°C."

In the Queenstown Lakes District, there was thick fog on the Crown Range Road around chain bay 1 through to chain bay 4, and extra care was needed, a spokeswoman for the council said.

Temperatures were chilly, but roads remained dry.

- ODT Online