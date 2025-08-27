'Wines with lunch': Dunedin bus driver blows over limit

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin bus driver taking school students home blew over the legal alcohol limit after drinking "some wines with lunch", police say.

The 66-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 345mcg at an afternoon impairment checkpoint, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

He was stopped at the impairment checkpoint in Portobello Rd, on the Otago Peninsula shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The man told police he had drunk "some wines with his lunch".

The driver was issued with an infringement notice and the bus was also green stickered due to having no valid certificate of fitness (COF).

