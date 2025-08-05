Postmistress bids farewell after 26 years

Val Butcher is saying farewell to a much-loved job in a "very caring" community. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

After more than two decades of handwritten letters, local gossip and cheerful hellos across the counter, Val Butcher is stepping down from her post.

The much-loved postmistress of the Ophir Post Office has called time on her 26-year career, retiring from one of New Zealand’s most iconic buildings. But do not expect her to disappear.

"I’ll probably still loiter at the Post Office to catch up with people," she said with a smile.

"And I’ve still got to write my monthly community newsletter, so no peace for the wicked.

"Retirement’s just another kind of delivery, really. You never quite know what’s in the next envelope."

Ms Butcher first stepped behind the old schist counter as a relieving staffer — and never really left.

"Right time, right place," she said.

"Right job for me."

And what a job it has been.

Nestled in Central Otago and watched over by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the 1886-built Ophir Post Office is not just a postcard-perfect tourist magnet, it is the country’s longest-operating post office.

Ms Butcher said it was the people who made the place so special.

"The community is very caring, and visitors bring so much with them — stories, histories, a few wrong turns."

Ms Butcher’s tenure saw her through bitter winters ("the mail must get through, regardless"), plenty of milestones, and more than a few tearful goodbyes. But it is the everyday joys that have stayed with her — surprise engagements, newborn announcements and even the odd birthday cake passed over the counter.

"It’s these lovely little moments that really rub off on you," she said.

"You end up being part of everyone’s life in some small way."

Of course, not every day was easy.

"There have been sad times, too," she said.

"But this community always rallies. That’s what makes Ophir so special."

Her highlights? There have been many. Being featured in Shepherdess magazine was a proud moment — though it was outshone last year when her grandson, Finn Butcher, struck gold at the Paris Olympics in the men’s kayak cross.

"I didn’t win the medal, but I reckon I got just as many congratulations," she laughs.

"People were popping in all week."

Ms Butcher credits her time at the Post Office with giving her confidence, friendships and — perhaps most importantly — a very solid reason to get out of bed.

"I’ve never been lonely," she said.

"This job connected me to everyone."

As she hands over the keys and closes the ledger for the last time, Ms Butcher is looking forward to a slower pace — and a bit more time with her children and grandchildren.

Still, no-one is quite convinced she is gone for good.

"She’ll be back," one local said. "She can’t resist a good chinwag and a cuppa."

And Ms Butcher does not deny it.

