Woman killed, man critical in police shootings

Police were called to a house in Clyde Rd, Bryndwr, about 11pm yesterday and a cordon remains at the scene this morning. Photo: RNZ

A woman has been killed and a man has critical injuries after being shot by police in Christchurch.

Police were called to the Kainga Ora house in Clyde Rd, in the suburb of Bryndwr, about 11pm yesterday after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife threatening himself and his partner.

Officers arrived at the property a short time later and a woman ran from the house, followed by a man armed with a knife, police said in a statement this morning.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said officers shot the man, believing the woman to be at risk of imminent serious harm, critically injuring him.

The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police, he said.

Officers appealed for her to put the weapon down, but she instead moved forward, and was fatally shot.

Hill said immediate medical assistance was provided to her, but she died shortly afterwards.

The injured man was transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police often called, says neighbour

A nearby resident told RNZ the couple were "always fighting" and said police were routinely called to the address.

The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said they had lived at the house for about six years.

"They were very unhappy. She was a very unhappy person. They fought a lot. She was always calling the police."

For a while police would be called "every few months," she said.

About a year ago the woman who lived at the house told her neighbour the couple were going through anger management. Since then, things appeared to be quieter she said.

"I thought maybe they had sorted things out."

Last night, the resident said she heard a loud bang and later saw police.

"I was surprised that it happened because they'd been quiet for a long while."

Residents could expect to see a continued police presence in coming days. PHOTO: RNZ

Scene guards were in place at the Clyde Rd property, and residents could expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days. Part of the road would be closed.

Hill said next of kin had been spoken to "and our thoughts are with the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time".

"This was a distressing incident for the attending officers and the appropriate support is being provided to them."

Government department Kainga Ora confirmed to RNZ the fatal shooting was at one of its properties and its thoughts were with all those affected.

Regional director Liz Krause said it would be reaching out to nearby tenants to see if they need more support over the coming days.

A critical incident investigation into the incident was under way and it would also be referred to watchdog the Independent Police Conduct Authority, police said.