Late goal seals win in thrilling decider

Alexandra Flames players celebrate as they lift the Champagne Gully Cup for the first time after a hard fought decided in the second annual Battle of the Gorge in Alexandra. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

Alexandra's IceInline would become a battlefield as both teams fought hard to clinch the Champagne Gully Cup in the decider of the second annual Battle of the Gorge on Friday.

Alexandra won the hard-fought game 6-5, after a last-minute goal in the third period sent both players and the crowd into a frenzy.

The decider was truly a battle of the gorge as both teams gave it their all, even putting their bodies on the line to keep the puck out of their respective nets.

Alexandra would score first just over five minutes into the period, and twice again with eight and two minutes left in the first.

Coming into the second Alexandra was ahead of Cromwell 3-0 and, after another Alexandra goal with 11 minutes left in the second period, it looked like it would be a one-sided game.

Cromwell struck back with two goals late in the second only minutes apart, as they bought themselves within two goals of Alexandra.

Early on in the third, tempers flared and the physicality increased as both teams failed to score on solid opportunities.

There were lots of spills and hard checks against the boards as both teams fought desperately for the puck.

Two players on both sides were penalised for roughing as the game continued to heat up.

Cromwell tied the game with six minutes left and Alexandra would once again pull ahead a minute later making the score 5-4.

The lead was short lived, however, as Cromwell would even the score less than 30 seconds later.

In the dying minutes the crowd and team benches got increasingly vocal and goaltenders on both sides were faced with an almost endless barrage of pucks.

It would be Alexandra though, with a minute left, that clinched the go-ahead goal. The bench and the crowd of spectators roared with delight as Alexandra won the hard fought game and series.

Alexandra Flames captain Hayden Clarke said every Flames player "worked f****** hard" to ensure victory.

He commented on the size of the crowd of spectators as well as the intense physical nature of the game.

Despite the tempers on the ice during the game, once the whistle had blown it was smiles all-round for both teams.

It was good to see the Champagne Gully Cup headed to Alexandra for the first time, he said.

ella.jenkins@odt.co.nz