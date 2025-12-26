Preparation key when fishing in the evening

Mike Weddell. PHOTO: ODT FILES

We are now in the midst of the holiday period, a time when the weather often does not fit in with the angler’s agenda but that is no excuse for not fishing.

If you are in Central Otago the choices are legion regardless of the weather, big rivers, small streams and still waters of all sizes.

My time away from the family is limited — fish early in the morning, do not worry about lack of sleep, no-one will notice if you nod off after lunch.

If you want to fish at any other time just mention trout and barbecue in adjacent sentences without actually promising to bring one home.

If you are staying near your fishing and you just happen to pop down to see if the water is in good order, make plans for an evening rise.

I have just done that very exercise and am currently making plans.

There could well be a fall of spinners or a sedge hatch or even a hatch of duns.

The plan is not to leave the water too early as the action will be close to and after sunset.

Of course, it helps if there is no wind, but even if it is a bit blowy it just takes a small area of sheltered water to improve the chances of a rise and a fish or two.

When fishing in the evening makes sure you prepare everything that can be prepared in advance while there is still plenty of light.

The leader should be tied and if you can transport your rod already set up, have the fly tied on.

Have any flies you may need in the course of the evening stuck in the patch on your vest.

Following these tips does not guarantee fish but makes for a lot less hassle.

Also fish with a leader that is shorter and stronger than you would normally fish during the day.

It is worth remembering that if you catch more fish than you can use or give away, put them back as quickly as possible to ensure their survival.

I have been out a couple of times in the last few days, once on a river and once on dams, on both occasions experiencing cold mornings and hot afternoons.

On the river I stepped out of the car, tackled up, walked a few paces, saw a rising fish, cast at it and hooked it.

From that point things did not go to script and the fish leapt into the air and threw the hook.

That seemed to set the tone for the day with not many fish seen and more fish lost than landed.

The session on the dams was not much better, although there were more fish landed than lost.

Fishing conditions were ideal with not too much wind, although there were not many fish rising.

All the fish caught had not been seen rising beforehand.

Which is a good lesson that you do not need to see rising fish to catch them.