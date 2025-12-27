Body found after Port Waikato jet ski incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It is believed a man who died as a result of a jet ski incident near Port Waikato was not wearing a life jacket.
Three people were reported to be in distress on the water on Christmas Day and two were rescued, including a five-year-old.
The police Eagle helicopter crew found a man's body this morning.
Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service president Malcolm Beattie said his team had been searching for the man for two days.
"It's been a dramatic time because there are about 40-odd people. We, on the evening, we did a karakia and some rituals on the riverside with them.
"Really very upsetting for everybody, I think."
Police said the death would be referred to the coroner.