Body found after Port Waikato jet ski incident

    Port Waikato. File photo: Google Maps
    It is believed a man who died as a result of a jet ski incident near Port Waikato was not wearing a life jacket.

    Three people were reported to be in distress on the water on Christmas Day and two were rescued, including a five-year-old.

    The police Eagle helicopter crew found a man's body this morning.

    Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service president Malcolm Beattie said his team had been searching for the man for two days.

    "It's been a dramatic time because there are about 40-odd people. We, on the evening, we did a karakia and some rituals on the riverside with them.

    "Really very upsetting for everybody, I think."

    Police said the death would be referred to the coroner.

