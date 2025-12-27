Body found after Port Waikato jet ski incident

Port Waikato. File photo: Google Maps

It is believed a man who died as a result of a jet ski incident near Port Waikato was not wearing a life jacket.

Three people were reported to be in distress on the water on Christmas Day and two were rescued, including a five-year-old.

The police Eagle helicopter crew found a man's body this morning.

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service president Malcolm Beattie said his team had been searching for the man for two days.

"It's been a dramatic time because there are about 40-odd people. We, on the evening, we did a karakia and some rituals on the riverside with them.

"Really very upsetting for everybody, I think."

Police said the death would be referred to the coroner.