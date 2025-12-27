Top police officers on the beat over the New Year

Answering questions from Parliament's Justice Committee are (from left) NZ Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, and Deputy Commissioners Jill Rogers (Northern Districts) and Tusha Penny (Central and Southern Districts). Photo: VNP / Phil Smith

The police commissioner and his deputies will take part in frontline duties over the New Year period across the country.

Commissioner Richard Chambers will be on the beat in Nelson on New Year's Eve, as well as policing at the Rhythm and Vines event in Gisborne.

Chambers said it would be a year since Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming was killed and he wanted to support officers who worked with her.

"I will be joined by Eastern District Commander Jeanette Park before she is expected to take up a new assistant commissioner role."

Chambers said he recently required all senior sworn staff to get out to help support the frontline.

"The new Frontline Service Model means over the next 12 months about 600 Level 2 Responders will be deployed for a total of at least 40 hours each.

"It applies to sworn staff who work in predominantly office-based roles.

"This will contribute more than 25,000 hours of additional support to our frontline colleagues."

Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett will take part in frontline duties in Tamaki Makaurau, and Acting Deputy Commissioner Tusha Penny will be in Wellington.

Chambers said helping out freed up frontline staff to work on "major investigations" and handle the busy summer period.

"Many have already stepped up for this, including helping with reassurance patrols after the Bondi attack, at the recent premiere of the Avatar movie, working on road policing operations, and area canvassing following major crimes such as homicides."