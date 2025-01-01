'Tragic day': Officer dies after hit by 'speeding' car

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming was a front-line officer for 38 years. Photo: NZ Police

An officer who died from injuries after being hit by a car in Nelson is being remembered as an outstanding member of the force and "a beautiful soul".

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Minister Mark Mitchell have spoken to media after multiple people were injured at an event in Buxton Square early on New Year's Day.

Chambers confirmed this afternoon that Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming had died from her injuries suffered when she was one of two officers struck by a speeding vehicle.

The other officer, Adam Ramsey, is in hospital where he has undergone surgery and was expected to recover.

A third officer suffered a concussion in the incident.

Fleming and Ramsey were on foot patrolling the square at the time of the incident about 2am today, Chambers said.

"A vehicle drove at them at speed and collided with them. The injuries that they sustained were critical. The vehicle then turned and drove at a police car, ramming it.

"Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming is a daughter and a mother and a wife. She has done 38 years of service to the communities. She was a beautiful soul and an outstanding police officer."

He said Fleming died this morning surrounded by her family.

Tasman District police commander Tracey Thompson said the attack had deeply affected the police team.

"This has cut deep with our staff. Lyn and Adam are both very much loved, leaders within the district. We're going to need to wrap ourselves around all of our staff to support them.

"We've got welfare teams here and that's one of our priorities moving forward."

For the families of the victims, police liaison officers were also closely working with them.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers at a media conference this afternoon. Image: screenshot/RNZ

A 32-year-old man was tasered by other police and taken into custody at the scene.

Two other members of the public were also injured. One woman had a broken arm and a male who came to assist police was injured in his shoulder.

Three people in total were taken to Nelson Hospital.

The Buxton Square area has been cordoned off.

A video of the incident on The New Zealand Herald website shows a white vehicle being driven at officers who were outside their vehicle.

Stuff reported that a white car could be seen with a smashed windscreen and a crumpled bonnet, hard up against the rear of a white police patrol car. A red police car with extensive damage to its side panels was behind the white car.

The scene in Buxton Square on Wednesday morning. Photo: Paul McIntyre/ODT

'Tragic day for police'

Police are investigating any possible motive for the attack.

"This was an unprovoked and senseless act," Chambers told media today. "There was no indication that what was about to occur."

"At this point our priorities obviously are to provide support to Lyn's family, Adam's family and Adam.

"The strength of the police family is something that we are all very proud of and it's times like these we all come together.

"A tragic day for New Zealand police, for New Zealand, where we have lost a police officer."

Asked if officers in New Zealand were safe, Chambers said he was proud of the work officers did and the challenges they faced.

"We have lost staff over the years. We recover, but it hurts forever. We must be reminded that behind the uniform is a human being."

An investigation will look at if anything could have been done differently, but he said Fleming and Ramsey were highly trained and capable.

"They were faced with the senseless act of an individual who was determined to cause harm. I'm not sure if Lyn or Adam or anyone could have done anything differently."

In a Facebook post this afternoon, police said: "It fills us with great sadness that in the efforts to keep the public safe on a night intended for celebration has culminated in a senseless act that has taken the life of one of our colleagues and seriously injured another".

From left: Officer Tracey Thompson, Commissioner Richard Chambers, officer Mike Johnston, MP Rachel Boyack, Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell remember Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming. Photo: Supplied / Nick Smith / Facebook

'Cowardly attack'

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told media today the news was "gut-wrenching".

"They are outstanding leaders, they are highly respected," he said of the victims.

"They have been targeted in what I consider a very cowardly attack, and of course now we have lost Lyn, and that is going to cut very deep.

"For a minister of police - any minister of police - it's your worst nightmare when you lose a front-line police officer."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been updated throughout the day , Mitchell said.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith called the incident "an absolute tragic start to the new year".

Smith said he had been in touch with the local regional commander, and Chambers had broken his holiday to come down and provide support.

"The awful aspect of this attack is that we rely on police to keep events like our New Year's Eve celebration safe, and when officers are injured in the course of doing that work just makes it all the more awful.

"Our thoughts are with them as they are treated at Nelson Hospital, and our council is providing every support to the police and providing both the support for the families but also ensuring that those responsible for this attack are held to account."

Fleming was long involved in local sport and coached netball at Nelson College for Girls.

The team paid tribute to "the bedrock of our netball programme for over a decade" on Facebook.

"Words cannot describe her impact on our athletes, coaches and staff at Nelson College for Girls. We love you."

- additional reporting APL