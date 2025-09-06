Former National MP joins NZ First

Harete Hipango. Photo: Facebook

Former National Party MP Harete Hipango has joined New Zealand First.

Hipango was MP for Whanganui from 2017 to 2020, and returned to Parliament on the list in May 2021 after the resignation of Nick Smith.

She put her name forward to contest the Te Tai Hauāuru seat in the 2023 election - the first National MP to contest a Māori seat since the 2002 election - but was unsuccessful, coming third behind Te Pāti Māori's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Labour's Adrian Rurawhe.

Hipango told RNZ whether she was considered for a role will be a matter for the New Zealand First leadership to consider.

"I haven't put my name forward... I think that's a matter for the leadership to consider, it would be by invitation. I'm really here to look, to listen, to learn, like I tended to when I entered politics," she said.

"The reason I'm here is I see that we've got a New Zealand that has got some turbulences at the moment. I like the style of the leadership - seeing the issues for what they are, calling it straight, sharpshooting - and the pragmatism behind it.

"I'd have to say that there are many similarities between National and New Zealand First as well... there are aligned views, but New Zealand First went the other way.

"We're meant to be a community of New Zealanders. New Zealand, first. So that's really drawn me, and it's resonated. We're a democracy too, you know? So people have the choice about which way they go... it's about holding fast to that and looking at what our interests are as a party."

Hipango was criticised when in opposition for having a staffer make edits to her Wikipedia page, a move she later admitted was unwise and something she regretted.

In 2021 she also came under fire for attending a Voices for Freedom anti-vaccination rally, so her move to New Zealand First puts her in similar company, with leader Winston Peters having met with those who occupied Parliament's forecourt for weeks in early 2022.

National MPs criticised Hipango for her controversial views at the time, telling Newsroom's Jo Moir she "sailed her own waka" with others saying she was not well-liked within the caucus.

However, she told RNZ that had not played a part in her decision to leave National.

"Not at all. Not at all. What prompted me to be here on Saturday is that New Zealand First, I think, is resonating the general feel of New Zealanders," she said.

"I was criticised generally. All politicians are criticised and open to publicly fodder and feed - no sooner was I in here than I got sent an article on New Zealand First, so couple of pot shots still being taken - goes with the territory."

"I am sensing that there is going to be momentum and pick up on those issues. Time will tell."