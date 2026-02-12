Customers upset as Air NZ strikes disrupt travel plans

Flight attendants working on Air New Zealand's Boeing 777 and 787 long range aircraft are striking on Thursday and Friday after failing to agree on pay conditions. Photo: Supplied/ Air NZ via RNZ

An Air New Zealand customer has been left upset after discovering at the last minute that a cabin crew strike had disrupted her travel plans.

"I have a flight tonight with Air NZ from Tonga," the traveller who wanted to be identified only as Lia said. "I haven't received any contact either via email or phone about my flight cancellation. I only found out about it when I went online to add a bag only to find out my flight date has been changed.

"I called customer service and they say email has gone out on Wednesday for a flight on Thursday, really? However, I didn't receive any of that.

"There is a flight tomorrow. The customer rep said this morning there is one seat left but there is a possibility that it will be cancelled… If it will be cancelled the flight on Saturday is fully booked. I might lose my seat on the Saturday flight and the earliest I can go is Monday."

Lia said it seemed to be very poor customer service and no compensation had been offered.

Flight attendants working on Air New Zealand's Boeing 777 and 787 long range aircraft are striking on Thursday and Friday after failing to agree on pay and conditions.

Air New Zealand chief customer and digital officer Jeremy O'Brien said it had proactively contacted all customers affected by the flight cancellations and offered alternative flights across its airline as well as its partner airlines.

The "vast majority" had been offered travel dates within a few days either side of the strike action.

Flights most affected were heading to North America and Asia, he said.

O'Brien said he appreciated that not all offered flights would suit every customer and a full credit or refund was available for those in that situation.

They could also claim "reasonable costs" involved with the disruption, like if accommodation was impacted by the changes.

A Consumer NZ spokesperson said in its view an international cabin crew strike was an event that within the airline's control, and should be covered by the Montreal Convention.

"Under the Montreal Convention, if a flight is cancelled or delayed, impacted passengers can ask for a refund, or an alternative flight. They can also claim back any additional costs they incur as a result of the disruption - up to set limits. Passengers should retain receipts for any extra costs they incur to ensure they can get this back from the airline."

Massey University marketing expert Bodo Lang said the strike could be an issue for Air New Zealand's brand.

"On the one hand, passengers have been vocal about rising fares, with some complaints attracting headline coverage. On the other hand, staff are seeking improved conditions, including higher pay.

"For some consumers, this creates a perceived inconsistency: if ticket prices are increasing, why are staff arguing that pay and conditions need improvement? The inference some may draw is that Air New Zealand is generating excessive profits.

"However, the financial reality is more nuanced. Profit expectations for Air New Zealand have recently been revised downward, not upward. Explaining the intricacies of Air New Zealand's financial statements to the public in an engaging manner is difficult. Some consumers may interpret the current strikes as profiteering, which could reduce the brand's equity."