Driver five times limit had child in car: police

File photo

A Dunedin man allegedly caught driving more than five times the legal alcohol limit had his child in the car.

The 49-year-old had his primary school-aged child with him when he drove through a checkpoint in Kaikorai Valley Rd at 7.15pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1334mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

His licence was suspended and he was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court.

Out of 1149 drivers who were tested over two checkpoints in Dunedin yesterday, four people were over the limit.

At 63-year-old woman who drove through the Kaikorai Valley Rd checkpoint at 7pm admitted drinking ‘‘a couple of wines’’, Sgt Lee said.

She was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 554mcg.

Two other people failed tests: a 62-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol level of 544mcgs, and a 35-year-old who recorded 400mcg.

Further south, police in Balclutha were also conducting a checkpoint, in Clyde St.

At 9pm, a 34-year-old man spotted the checkpoint and tried to avoid driving through it.

He turned down a side street, but his manoeuvre caught the attention of police who then pulled the man over.

They discovered he was on a zero alcohol licence, Sgt Lee said.

He was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

The man would appear in court at a later date.

