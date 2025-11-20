'It's a last resort': Firefighters to walk off job again

Soaking wet and covered in soot, firefighters exit a burning home after fighting a blaze in Craighill Crescent property on Tuesday. Tomorrow, the same firefighters will be striking outside the Dunedin City Fire Station. Photo: Gregor Richardson

After a week of fighting large fires across Dunedin, firefighters will be walking off the job for one hour after union negotiations failed yet again.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) have been locked in negotiations for a collective employment agreement for career firefighters.

After multiple failures to come to an agreement, NZPFU began nationwide industrial action in August.

NZPFU Dunedin secretary and firefighter Mike Taylor said as a result of continued failed negotiations, Dunedin career firefighters would be striking for one hour tomorrow — from 12pm to 1pm.

‘‘None of the firefighters want to do this, it's a last resort, and we understand that we are putting people at risk by taking this action.

‘‘However, Fenz are putting the public and firefighters at risk every day by failing to address the safety concerns that the NZPFU is trying to raise.’’

Talks between the union and Fenz centered around health and safety concerns, ageing equipment, staffing numbers and pay.

This would be the second time firefighters have walked off the job this year.

Mr Taylor said there had been another strike planned for last Friday that got called off as it looked as though both parties were making progress.

However, discussions on Monday and Tuesday came to no resolution.

‘‘If you have any problems, you still need to phone 111 — it's important, but there will be a delayed response in the metro area,’’ he said.

‘‘Volunteers around Dunedin will respond, but due to the nature of their response times, there will be a delay by the time they reach here.’’

City-based career firefighters would be striking outside the Central Dunedin Fire Station, and Mosgiel firefighters would march from the station to the cenotaph.

Fenz called for the union to ‘‘call off its scheduled one-hour strike at midday this Friday’’.

Deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the strike was ‘‘unwarranted’’ as both parties had a meeting to discuss their application for facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority on 25 November.

She said Fenz would prioritise emergencies, and as a result may not respond to less serious incidents in cities and towns during the one-hour strike.

‘‘We’re asking people and businesses in cities and towns primarily served by paid firefighters to remain extra careful.’’

