Former councillor 'true community champion'

Lynley Claridge. Photo: supplied

Central Otago's mayor has paid tribute to former councillor and long-serving community advocate Lynley Claridge, who died on Tuesday, aged 70.

Tamah Alley said Mrs Claridge had served her community with dedication for more that 25 years, beginning on the Vincent Community Board in 1998 and then on council from 2001.

Throughout her time in public service, she earned a reputation as a thoughtful advocate, known for her practical thinking, integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to local people and businesses.

"Lynley was a true community champion. Her warmth, generosity and commitment to all our people will be sadly missed, along with her caring nature and valued friendship. Our thoughts are with John and her family," Mrs Alley said today.

Passionate about growth and opportunity, Mrs Claridge championed business development, job creation and community wellbeing.

She consistently encouraged council and community groups to “have an ear to the ground” and work side-by-side to find solutions and identify opportunities.

Her drive to secure long-term prosperity for Central Otago guided her involvement in initiatives such as the Vincent Spatial Plan, Naseby Dark Sky Community and her advocacy for balanced growth, affordable housing and the protection of local heritage.

She was known for her belief in community partnerships and her conviction that Central Otago should be a “land of opportunity for all”. Her dedication and heart for service would leave a lasting mark on the region she loved so dearly, Mrs Alley said.

Mrs Claridge also worked as an associate at a local accounting firm, served as a trustee of the Central Lakes Trust and as a member of the Dunstan Hospital Board.

She later became a funeral director and co-founded a company, Affinity Funerals.