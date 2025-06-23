Police cop drunken abuse after driver pulled over

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin woman was caught driving nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit and abused police after being pulled over.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle in Richardson St, St Kilda, at 3.45am on Thursday.

The vehicle was seen swerving on the road and was being driven by a 41-year-old woman, Sgt Lee said.

‘‘She exhibited signs of recent alcohol consumption and was verbally abusive towards police.’’

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 926mcg — nearly four times over the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Her driver’s licence was suspended and she was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

Police also stopped a vehicle being driven by a 61-year-old man at a checkpoint in King Edward St, at 10.20pm on Friday.

The man admitted consuming ‘‘one can of elephant beer and two glasses of wine’’ before driving, Sgt Lee said.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 656mcg.

His driver’s licence was suspended and he was charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He will appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

At a checkpoint in George St, at 11.19pm on Saturday, a 19-year-old driver was stopped.

He admitted consuming six units of KGB-branded vodka before getting behind the wheel, Sgt Lee alleged.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 824mcg.

His driver’s licence was suspended and he was arrested, due to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

