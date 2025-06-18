Tractor up in flames in spectacular Three Mile Hill blaze

A tractor has gone up in flames after catching fire while driving up Three Mile Hill Road.

Fire crews from Mosgiel and Rosyln were called to the blaze at about 11.45am near the Taieri Plain lookout.

The road was closed as firefighters doused the blaze with flames licking nearby vegetation.

Witnesses said the driver managed to escape the flaming vehicle.

The tractor was "fully-involved in fire" upon arrival but did not pose a risk to anything else, a Fenz spokesperson said.

No vegetation had caught alight and the fire had been brought under control.

A fire investigator had been called to the scene and the blaze had not been flagged as suspicious.

Crews would remain on site to ensure the tractor was fully extinguished, the spokesman said.