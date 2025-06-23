Woman in court over death of six-year-old child

Photo: ODT files

A woman has appeared in court charged with manslaughter in relation to a six-year-old.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon facing a charge of manslaughter.

Court documents allege the woman neglected her legal duty to provide necessaries for a six-year-old child, causing their death.

The alleged incident occurred in August, 2023 in Wellington.

She was remanded on bail on the condition she live at a Dunedin address.

She was expected to appear again next month in the High Court at Wellington.

