One dead in Millers Flat crash

Photo: Getty Images

A person has died after a single-vehicle crash on a farm near Millers Flat, Central Otago, overnight.

A Police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the property about 10pm after the vehicle rolled.

‘‘Sadly, one person died at the scene. Three others were taken to hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.’’

It was believed some of the occupants of the vehicle were children.

‘‘I can say the person who died was not a child.’’

The crash was not related to the hunting competition taking place in Central Otago over Matariki weekend.

Police would be providing support to the victim’s family, she said.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.