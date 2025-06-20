Have you seen this missing Dunedin man?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in Dunedin.
Peter, 77, was last seen in the Kenmure area about 10.30pm yesterday, police said in a release today.
He was wearing grey trousers, a black or navy merino top, and black slip-on shoes, the release said.
Police believed he may also have a jacket and be wearing a beanie, although this was unconfirmed.
Anyone who has seen Peter, or has information regarding his location, was asked to contact police on 111.