Friday, 20 June 2025

Have you seen this missing Dunedin man?

    Missing man Peter was last seen in Kenmure at 10.30pm yesterday. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in Dunedin.

    Peter, 77, was last seen in the Kenmure area about 10.30pm yesterday, police said in a release today.

    He was wearing grey trousers, a black or navy merino top, and black slip-on shoes, the release said.

    Police believed he may also have a jacket and be wearing a beanie, although this was unconfirmed.

    Anyone who has seen Peter, or has information regarding his location, was asked to contact police on 111.

     

