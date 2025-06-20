Have you seen this missing Dunedin man?

Missing man Peter was last seen in Kenmure at 10.30pm yesterday. Photo: NZ Police

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in Dunedin.

Peter, 77, was last seen in the Kenmure area about 10.30pm yesterday, police said in a release today.

He was wearing grey trousers, a black or navy merino top, and black slip-on shoes, the release said.

Police believed he may also have a jacket and be wearing a beanie, although this was unconfirmed.

Anyone who has seen Peter, or has information regarding his location, was asked to contact police on 111.