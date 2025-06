Missing man Peter was last seen in Kenmure at 10.30pm yesterday. Photo: NZ Police

A previously missing Dunedin man has been found.

Peter, 77, was located "safe and well", police said in an update at about 3.40pm this afternoon.

Earlier today police had sought public help to locate Peter, after he was reported missing having last been seen about 10.30pm yesterday.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in this afternoon's update.