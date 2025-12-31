Recognition credited to all who gave time to projects

Photo: supplied

Graeme Elliot is a humble man, and when he found out about receiving a New Year Honour, the chief emotion felt was "embarrassment".

"I couldn’t do it alone, I always had help and there have been many that played a part in what we have all achieved ... I feel a bit small because of that."

Mr Elliot has been awarded a King’s Service Medal in recognition of his lifetime of work in conservation and his efforts with various community charities.

He has been volunteering since he was a young boy — and he has led the Green Hut Track Group for 15 years.

The group has been vital in maintaining 60km of tracks on behalf of the Department of Conservation and 80km of tracks for the Dunedin City Council.

However he said nothing was ever done alone.

One thing he had learnt was dedicating your free time to make something better was always done as a team — real change was made together.

In saying that, he was "extremely grateful, and privileged," to be honoured.

He was formerly active in the Scouts Movement and Round Table in Alexandra and Oamaru for 12 years, he also volunteered with yellow-eyed penguin predator control on Otago Peninsula for 10 years.

He belonged to the Dunedin South Lions for more than 30 years, serving in several executive roles including a term as president in 1999.

With Lions, Mr Elliot helped establish an annual Medical Research Scholarship, before resigning in 2023.

Graeme Elliot

Mosgiel

KSM

Community and outdoor recreation