Motorsport star Scott Dixon races way to knighthood

Scott Dixon, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, has been knighted in the 2026 New Year Honours. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Scott Dixon has raced his way to a knighthood in the latest distinction of an illustrious motorsport career.

Arguably New Zealand’s most successful modern motorsport champion, the IndyCar driver has been awarded a KNZM in this year’s New Year Honours.

Sir Scott, who grew up in Auckland, has competed for Chip Ganassi Racing Teams since 2001, claiming six IndyCar Series championships in that time, the most recent being in 2020.

He also has four 24 Hours of Daytona victories to his name, with Wayne Taylor Racing.

His 59 wins are the most of any current IndyCar driver, and he holds the record for most career podiums with 142.

Notably, he won the Indianapolis 500 in 2008, the largest one-day sporting event in the world.

PHOTO: AP

He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in March 2024. Outside of motorsport he is a regular supporter of various charities in New Zealand and internationally, particularly fundraising for children’s charities.

He is an ambassador for CanTeen, St Jude and Teen Cancer America.

He was awarded the Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2009 New Year Honours, as well as being appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019.

New Year’s Honours

Scott Ronald Glyndwr Dixon

Indianapolis, Indiana, US

KNZM