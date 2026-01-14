Motorsport star Scott Dixon races way to knighthood

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Arguably New Zealand’s most successful modern motorsport champion, the IndyCar driver has been awarded a KNZM in this year’s New Year Honours.
Sir Scott, who grew up in Auckland, has competed for Chip Ganassi Racing Teams since 2001, claiming six IndyCar Series championships in that time, the most recent being in 2020.
He also has four 24 Hours of Daytona victories to his name, with Wayne Taylor Racing.
His 59 wins are the most of any current IndyCar driver, and he holds the record for most career podiums with 142.
Notably, he won the Indianapolis 500 in 2008, the largest one-day sporting event in the world.
He is an ambassador for CanTeen, St Jude and Teen Cancer America.
He was awarded the Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2009 New Year Honours, as well as being appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019.
New Year’s Honours
Scott Ronald Glyndwr Dixon
Indianapolis, Indiana, US
KNZM