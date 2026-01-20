Tuesday, 20 January 2026

One seriously hurt in farm track crash near Omakau

    By Tim Scott
    One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a ute rolled down a farm track near Omakau. 

    A police spokesman said they received reports of the single-vehicle crash near Moa Creek Rd about 9.20am today.

    Reports indicated the vehicle ‘‘rolled down a farm track’’, the spokesman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded trucks from Alexandra and Omakau.

    No-one was trapped within the ute upon arrival.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and a helicopter attended.

    One patient, in a serious condition, was being airlifted to Dunedin. 

