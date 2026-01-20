One seriously hurt in farm track crash near Omakau

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a ute rolled down a farm track near Omakau.

A police spokesman said they received reports of the single-vehicle crash near Moa Creek Rd about 9.20am today.

Reports indicated the vehicle ‘‘rolled down a farm track’’, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded trucks from Alexandra and Omakau.

No-one was trapped within the ute upon arrival.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and a helicopter attended.

One patient, in a serious condition, was being airlifted to Dunedin.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz