One seriously hurt in farm track crash near Omakau

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a ute rolled down a farm track near Omakau.
A police spokesman said they received reports of the single-vehicle crash near Moa Creek Rd about 9.20am today.
Reports indicated the vehicle ‘‘rolled down a farm track’’, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded trucks from Alexandra and Omakau.
No-one was trapped within the ute upon arrival.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and a helicopter attended.
One patient, in a serious condition, was being airlifted to Dunedin.