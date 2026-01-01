Several people killed in explosion in bar

Several people were killed and others injured after a fire broke out in a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, Swiss police said.

Citing police, Sky News reported that at least 10 people had died in the incident, with some local media saying the figure may be higher.

A police spokesperson declined to confirm the number, but said many people were being treated for burns.

The fire broke out at 1.30am (local time) in a bar called Le Constellation, police said in a statement.

Swiss media said the blaze was sparked by an explosion.

The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana, police said, adding that the cause of the fire remained unclear.

More than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion, Swiss media outlet Blick reported, citing police.