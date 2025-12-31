Aussies urged to celebrate New Year amid heightened security

The traditional fireworks will illuminate the Sydney Harbour Bridge at midnight. File photo: Getty

Hope instead of hate will be the focus for Australians as they prepare to ring in the new year at live sites across the country.

All eyes will be on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, which will be lit white at 11pm to commemorate the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre.

A menorah will also be projected onto the pylons to remember the 15 people who were killed and the 41 others who were injured during the December 14 terror attack.

The traditional fireworks will then illuminate the world-famous harbour at midnight, with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns encouraging revellers to line the banks.

"We need to show defiance in the face of this evil," he said on Tuesday.

"The best way of doing that is to spend some time with your friends and your family on New Year's Eve, on Sydney Harbour."

There would be thousands of armed police in attendance to ensure the crowds were safe, the premier said.

Festivities would be tempered by sadness over the Bondi attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in his New Year message.

"Yet what Bondi also showed us was the best of the Australian spirit, in all its courage and compassion," he said.

"And that is why I'm optimistic and determined that in the new year we will rise to meet the challenges ahead of us in the same way Australians always do, by working together and looking after each other."

Police will also be out in force in Melbourne, with about 500,000 people expected to flock to the city for the fireworks and laser display at midnight.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers will conduct extra patrols to stamp out antisocial behaviour and violence, while weapon searches will also be carried out at transport hubs.

Revellers can safely ring in 2026 at live sites at Flagstaff Gardens, Treasury Gardens, Kings Domain and Docklands, with live entertainment and fireworks from 9.30pm.

"We want everyone to ring in the new year in style," Melbourne Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece said.

"We also want people to play it safe, so we're asking everyone to plan ahead, get in early and follow advice from transport and emergency services."

In Perth, fireworks will light up the sky above the Swan River at 8.30pm and midnight, with the best views at Elizabeth Quay, Barrack Square, the Supreme Court Gardens and the foreshore.

Revellers will line the banks of the River Torrens in Adelaide for fireworks in Elder Park at 9pm and midnight. On the coast, there will be family fireworks at Glenelg and Brighton at 9.30pm, and midnight fireworks at Glenelg.

In Brisbane, there will be simultaneous fireworks displays along the Brisbane River at 7.45pm and midnight, while punters can also enjoy the light show at Surfers Paradise at 8pm.

For Tasmanians, there will be fireworks over Hobart's River Derwent at 9.30pm and midnight, with the Regatta Grounds the best viewing spot for families.

There will also be the traditional BeerFest in Launceston, allowing revellers to drink, eat and enjoy live music and comedy.

Fireworks will also take place on the Darwin waterfront with displays at 9pm and midnight for a family-friendly event that is alcohol and smoke-free.