Aussies' focus on peace at New Year celebrations

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge to mark the New Year. Photo: Reuters

Australians have rung in the new year with dazzling fireworks and a moment of silent reflection for the Jewish community.

All eyes were on Sydney Harbour on New Year's Eve where, two weeks on from the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, hundreds of thousands of people observed a minute's silence for the victims.

The crowd held their phone torch lights aloft while a menorah was projected on to the Harbour Bridge's pylons and a dove with the words "peace" and "unity" were displayed.

The silent reflection contrasted with the brilliant firework display that rang out across the harbour at midnight.

There was a heavy security presence throughout the festivities, with thousands of armed police in attendance to ensure the crowds were safe.

Irishman David Mooney, who nabbed an early spot at Sydney Harbour, said the potential security risks had only "slightly" crossed his mind.

"With everyone in such good spirits, you almost feel a bit of safety in numbers," the 29-year-old told AAP.

"Everyone's in good form, everyone's relaxed, I personally couldn't have felt more reassured."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the relaxed atmosphere saw crowds gather, share drinks and play board games as they waited for the fireworks.

Lieke Wijnhoven, 24, from the Netherlands, said extra security measures gave her peace of mind.

"Of course (the Bondi terror attack) is in your mind a little bit, but it could happen anywhere," she told AAP.

"Because of all the security, the police, even police helicopters, they've done what they can and we're just here trying to enjoy ourselves."

Caroline Meierhans, 24, from Switzerland, said the many hours queuing to enter Sydney's Macquarie Point had not dampened her spirits.

"For hours we were singing, just standing there, connecting with other people, looking at our watches wondering how long it would take," she told AAP.

Just over a fortnight has passed since 15 people were killed and 41 others were injured in the Bondi attack, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referenced while encouraging people to show kindness.

"What Bondi also showed us was the best of the Australian spirit, in all its courage and compassion," he said.

Police were also out in force in Melbourne, where about 500,000 people gathered to watch the fireworks and laser display at midnight.

German tourist Alexandra Bender said she felt unconcerned as she nabbed an early viewing spot with her family at Flagstaff Gardens.

"Everywhere can happen, things like this. We had it in Germany too," she told AAP.

At other Melbourne live sites at the Treasury Gardens, Kings Domain and Docklands, families were enjoying live entertainment before the 9.30pm and midnight fireworks.

In Adelaide, partygoers lined the banks of the River Torrens for fireworks in Elder Park.

The fireworks went off along the Brisbane River in the Queensland capital amid rainy weather, while Tasmanians were able to ring in the new year at the River Derwent in Hobart.

Fireworks were also taking place on the Darwin waterfront with displays at 9pm and midnight.

In Perth, fireworks lit up the sky over the Swan River at midnight, three hours after the eastern states.