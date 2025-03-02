ODT Racing Chat: First million at Wingatui

ODT Racing Chat, brought to you by Fred’s Fencing, was at Wingatui yesterday to watch the first ever million dollar day for the Otago Racing Club.

Paul Dwyer caught up with slot holder Kerry Spence who has a horse running (Dealt With) in the $3.5 million mile at Ellerslie next weekend.

We track down the winners and losers in the Fashion in the Field. We follow the antics of the Baaa Bar crew whose horse Pete’s Pride unbelievably won.

PD also catches up with Barnaby Weir from the Blackseeds before their after party. So strap yourselves in!!