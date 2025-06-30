Williams injury opens way for Otago prop

Tamaiti Williams will miss the All Blacks' three-test series against France. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have suffered another massive injury blow before the whistle has even been blown to start their season.

Leading prop Tamaiti Williams has been ruled out of the three-test series against France starting in Dunedin on Saturday night.

The massive Crusader would require surgery for a torn meniscus, the All Blacks announced today.

He has been replaced in the squad by experienced Otago prop George Bower.

Williams’s bad news comes days after rising No 8 Wallace Sititi was scratched with a serious ankle issue.

Williams pulled up with a painful knee following the Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and the Chiefs, and scans have revealed the tear.

Crusaders and Otago prop George Bower has been called in as a permanent replacement to the All Blacks squad to face France. Photo: Getty Images

Assessment by a surgeon this morning confirmed surgery would be required.

Williams, a beast at 196cm and 140kg, and still just 24, established himself as the All Blacks’ first-choice loosehead prop last year.

He offers something quite different from the other contenders, and the national selectors will hope he can make a swift and successful comeback.

His absence will likely mean Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot will start in the No 1 jersey on his home ground.

It also means a chance for Bower, the versatile 33-year-old prop who has played 22 tests but has not played for the All Blacks since November 2022.