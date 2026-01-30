Crusaders too good for Highlanders in preseason clash

Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau. File photo: Getty

The Crusaders have beaten the Highlanders 33-10 in their preseason game at Fraser Park this afternoon.

It was a packed out stadium with 3500 fans flocking to Timaru for the annual fixture.

Winger Caleb Tangitau scored twice for the Highlanders and looked to be back to his best, after injury sidelined him for the end of the 2025 season.

The Highlanders play their final preseason game against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown next Friday.

- More in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.