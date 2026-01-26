Next ABs coach to be Kiwi with international experience

Joe Schmidt has ruled out a return to the All Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby has released some details around the appointment of a new All Blacks coach.

A five-person appointment panel would be put together to find a replacement for the dumped Scott Robertson, NZR announced today.

The panel will include board chairman David Kirk, board member and All Blacks great Keven Mealamu, experienced high performance expert Don Tricker, interim NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster, and a recently retired All Blacks player to be confirmed.

NZR says it will invite New Zealand coaches with international head coaching experience to apply.

The appointment panel will then shortlist and interview candidates.

The final decision on the All Blacks coach will be made by the NZR Board.

"The All Blacks head coach is an incredibly important appointment," Lancaster said.

"We’ve started the process and are giving it the care and urgency it deserves to set the team up for success. We’ll provide further updates as soon as we can."

Schmidt ruled out

Current Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will not be pursuing the vacant All Black head coaching role, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Schmidt has apparently informed NZ Rugby that he is not interested in a return to the All Blacks set up, despite being due to step down after the July Nations Cup test matches. He will be replaced by Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss.

The 60-year-old was near the top of the list of potential candidates to replace Scott Robertson, however his contract status with Rugby Australia has been a fluid situation. The Wallabies' season last year included a tense series loss to the British & Irish Lions, followed by a record victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park. However, the wave of enthusiasm around the Wallabies was dampened significantly by a run of disappointing losses to close the season out - including two comfortable Bledisloe Cup defeats.

Veteran Wallaby prop Alan Alaalatoa said that the current group of players were hopeful that Schmidt would stay on through to the 2027 World Cup, which is being hosted in Australia.

"The boys do respect him so much, and we are hoping that he stays involved with us. It doesn't have to be the Wallabies, but Australian rugby behind the scenes," Alaalatoa told the SMH.

"Because what he's done for our team in a short period of time has been massive. I think he'd only make positive movements for us in Australian rugby as a whole if he's involved in some capacity."

This news now appears to narrow the potential All Black coach pool even further, after the news last week that Tony Brown will be staying in his role as Springbok assistant coach. News came out yesterday that long time coach mentor Sir Wayne Smith will also be stepping away from NZR, apparently moving on to an undisclosed club overseas.

That leaves Jamie Joseph and Dave Rennie as the most realistic options, with an announcement expected today that NZR will commence the hiring process for the new coach.