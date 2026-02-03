Rules tweaked to speed up game

Super Rugby Pacific rules are changing yet again in a bid to speed up the game.

Five changes were announced yesterday ahead of the new season, which begins next week.

They include red and yellow cards no longer being mandatory for a player on the defending team when awarding a penalty try. Instead cards will be at the discretion of the referee.

Accidental offside, or delaying the ball, at a ruck will result in a free kick rather than a scrum and once the referee calls "use it" at the ruck, no additional players from the attacking team can join the ruck.

Teams will be allowed to pass the ball back into their half before kicking a 50-22, and players can take quick taps within 1m of the mark, if they are within the 2m channel near the touch line.

The super point system remains this season, meaning teams to play an extra time period of up to 10 minutes if the scores are level at fulltime.

The first team to score during that period wins or it remains a draw if neither team scores.

The six-team finals series, adopted last season, has already been announced.

But the highest-ranked losing team in the qualifying finals will progress as fourth seed for the semifinals.

The Highlanders play their final preseason clash against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown on Friday.

They meet the Crusaders in the opening game of the Super Rugby season at Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 13.