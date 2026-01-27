Vern Cotter to leave Blues, ruling himself out of ABs job

Blues coach Vern Cotter. Photo: Getty Images

Vern Cotter will leave the Blues at the end of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season. He confirmed a move to the Queensland Reds from 2027, therefore ruling himself out of the current search for a new All Black coach.

Cotter was an outside chance to replace Scott Robertson, as he fits all the criteria set out by NZ Rugby for the successful applicant. The news comes hard on the heels of Joe Schmidt and Tony Brown both reaffirming their commitments to the Wallabies and Springboks, respectively.

"Timing is always important in this game, and it feels like the right moment for both me and the club to plan for what comes next," said Cotter.

New Blues CEO Karl Budge said the decision to announce Cotter's future ahead of the season was important, with the coach finishing his original three year deal with the team.

Cotter had immediate success with the Blues, guiding them to a landmark title win in 2024. The 2025 season was initially rocky, with the Blues struggling through the first half, before a massive resurgence saw them make the semi-finals.

"This has been part of a long-term strategy, and both Vern and the club felt it was the right thing to be open and clear before the season begins," said Budge.

"We hugely appreciate everything Vern has done and continues to do for the club. He has delivered exactly what he was brought in to do. The Blues have a strong performance environment, clear DNA of how we want to play and know what it takes to be champions."

Budge said that the process to find Cotter's replacement was well underway, while Cotter was proud that his initial goal was achieved at the Blues to establish a winning culture.

"Over the past few years we've had a lot of mature, honest conversations about where the club was and where it needed to go," Cotter said.

"The landscape has changed significantly since I came in, and it genuinely feels like the club is well set up for its next phase of evolution. There has been a lot of good during my time here, and I'm proud of what we've built together. This club has a proud history and a special connection with its people. Right now, my focus is firmly on the 2026 season and doing everything I can to help this team perform at its best and leave the club in a strong position."

Cotter said he was focused on repeating the Blues' 2024 success.

"People should expect my full commitment to the Blues this season," he said.

"I'm 100 percent locked in for this season. My focus is on this group, this campaign, and making sure we finish strong. Other clubs should be watching closely."

The Blues open their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Chiefs at Eden Park on Saturday, February 14.