Crashed car into bridge after 'drinking all night long'

A Dunedin man who was ‘‘up drinking all night long’’ crashed into a bridge after heading out for a morning drive, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash in Leith Valley Rd at about 6am yesterday.

A 20-year-old man had been ‘‘up drinking all night long’’ and decided to go for a drive, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

But as he approached a corner, the back of the man's vehicle slid out and sent it crashing into a nearby bridge.

The man was uninjured but recorded a breath alcohol level of 571mcg.

He was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, charged with drinking driving and careless driving.

On Saturday, at about 8.30am, police responded to a car crash on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway (State Highway 1).

A 40-year-old male driver had approached a right-hand bend at the recommended speed but lost control and drifted left into a barrier — destroying a length of about 25m, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was uninjured and no alcohol was involved.

Police also responded to a car crash on Kaikorai Valley Rd, at 8.10pm on Saturday night.

A 20-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle as he was going around a corner and hit a timber barrier on the left-hand side of the road.

He was uninjured and no alcohol was involved.

