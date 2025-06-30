Unlicensed woman allegedly drove 'erratically' on wrong side of road

Photo: File

A woman who drove around South Dunedin on the wrong side of the road and in a dangerous manner did not have a licence, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a vehicle driving ‘‘erratically’’ on South Rd, at 1am on Saturday.

It took off at speed and was not pursued.

After further inquiries, officers found a 31-year-old woman at an address when the vehicle took off again, driving at speed in Baker St towards Hillside Rd.

She drove on the wrong side of the road and in a dangerous manner, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

Officers found the woman once more and charged her with failing to stop, aggravated driving without a licence and dangerous driving.

She would appear in the Dunedin District Court today, Snr Sgt Bond said.

