Cops come knocking in early hours over alleged shoplifting

The Pine Hill couple had been caught allegedly shoplifting groceries from Gardens New World. Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin mother spat at police who served warrants on her and her partner in the early hours of the morning.

The couple, a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, had been caught allegedly shoplifting groceries from Gardens New World, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police arrived at the couple's Pine Hill home at 1.50am this morning and arrested the man for the May 11 shoplifting where the pair allegedly stole $60 worth of groceries.

During the exchange the woman spat at the officers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was also charged with another theft, and trespassing, from July 27 after he allegedly stole $200 worth of meat from the same supermarket.

He stole $18 worth of groceries from the store on August 18 and again trespassed on the premises on August 23.

The man was due appear in Dunedin District Court this afternoon.

The woman was served with summons to appear in court as she had to look after the pair’s young child.

