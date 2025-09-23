Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Car 'takes flight' in Mosgiel crash

    Police at the scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A neighbour watched a car "take flight" over a grass verge before slamming into a garage in Mosgiel this morning.

    Jamie Hodgson watched the incident unfold out her window in Walnut Place and was first on the scene.

    The elderly driver, a woman who appeared to be in her 80s, was uninjured.

    The driver had apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake while turning from Rentons Rd into Severn St.

