Car 'takes flight' in Mosgiel crash

A neighbour watched a car "take flight" over a grass verge before slamming into a garage in Mosgiel this morning.
Jamie Hodgson watched the incident unfold out her window in Walnut Place and was first on the scene.
The elderly driver, a woman who appeared to be in her 80s, was uninjured.
The driver had apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake while turning from Rentons Rd into Severn St.
- Allied Media