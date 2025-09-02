Wheelchair user helped to safety in St Clair fire

Fire crews at the scene in Coughtrey St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A wheelchair-bound St Clair resident was helped to safety by firefighters after a blaze in their bathroom this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from the St Kilda and Dunedin stations were called to the fire just before 9.20am.

They discovered a small fire in the bathroom of the Coughtrey St property.

The firefighters helped the resident to safety before extinguishing the fire.

After the blaze was put out firefighters remained at the scene ventilating the property.

