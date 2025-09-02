Person trapped in highway crash near Gibbston

A person was trapped in a car after a serious crash blocked State Highway 6 near Gibbston this evening.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision, on the highway between Gibbston Back Rd and Victoria Flats Rd, about 5.45pm.

The road had been blocked and motorists could expect delays.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but police said it was a "serious crash".

‘‘Please avoid the area and use and alternate route, if available.’’

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Cromwell and Arrowtown were working on extricating a person trapped in one of the cars.