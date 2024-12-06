ODT Racing Chat: Forbury Park Christmas races preview

PD is out at Wingatui to catch up with Forbury Park President Lex Williams about Forbury Park’s Christmas at the races meeting at Wingatui on Sunday for ODT Racing Chat bought to you by Fred’s Fencing.

He asks Lex about the meeting on Sunday, how the fields are shaping up and what sort of crowd we can expect.

He also talks to Lex about what has happened to the $14 million that was made from the sale of Forbury Park.

He also asks why we only have two Forbury Park meetings at Wingatui and one in North Otago and one in Southland, which seems patently ridiculous.

Lex is also a prominent breeder and has three horses in on Sunday so their chances get discussed.

PD also talks to local trainer Graeme “Grimey” Anderson, one of the few local harness trainers left in Dunedin, about how hard it is to survive with the demise of the Forbury Park track.

Graeme has two horses in on Sunday and he rates their chances and gives us a couple of roughies