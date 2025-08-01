Dunedin teen turns tables on middle-aged attacker

A teenager fought off a man well over twice his age after being lunged at in an unprovoked Dunedin street assault.

The 17-year-old was being followed by the 46-year-old stranger at 8.30pm while he walked along Great King St yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The man eventually lunged at the teenager and allegedly started swinging punches at him.

When police arrived they found the teenager had overpowered the older man and was restraining him in the street.

The man was charged with threats to kill and assault.

He was held in custody overnight and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

