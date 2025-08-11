Dogs locate hiding alleged intoxicated driver

Photo: ODT Files

An alleged drink driver had to be located by the dog squad at his Port Chalmers property after leading officers on a police chase.

Members of the public called emergency services after witnessing the 59-year-old swerving all over the road in the Port Chalmers area at about 5.35pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The people reporting the man were ‘‘concerned’’ he was intoxicated due to his erratic driving, he said.

Police soon located the man driving in George St, Port Chalmers, and signalled for him to pull over.

Initially, it seemed like he was going to comply and stop his vehicle. However, he continued to drive off at a slow speed.

He then suddenly accelerated away from the scene and police abandoned pursuit due to the manner of driving.

Police located the man a short while later at his house.

The man attempted to hide from police at his property, but was located with the help of a police dog unit, Sgt Lee said.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 894mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

The man was charged and received summons to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Earlier at about 4.40am, police were notified of an allegedly intoxicated man driving to the address of some people he knew in Allanton.

The 34-year-old man arrived, verbally abused the residents, then drove off, Sgt Lee said.

Police headed to the man’s home in Outram where he showed signs of recent alcohol consumption.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1066mcg — over four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended and he was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz