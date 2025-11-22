Reimagined Nutcracker a delight

Catarina Esteves Collins and Hannah Thomson perform as the Hokey Pokey Dancers in RNZB’s The Nutcracker. Photo: Stephen A'Court

The story of The Nutcracker will always be synonymous with Christmas as it ushers in the festive season with wonder and hope. When it comes to the classics, I am firmly in the traditional camp - they are the classics for a reason.

However, this new reimagined version of The Nutcracker from Ty King-Wall is more in keeping with a Southern Hemisphere and very Kiwi Christmas. It is as endearing as much as it is a nostalgic trip down memory lane to a summer beach holiday that most Kiwi kids can attest.

The opening scene delivers us straight to the quintessential Kiwi setting of “the bach”, or “crib” for those of us in the South: sun, beers, bbq, backyard cricket, and the beach not far away - this was made complete by a cameo from the iconic Buzzy Bee and even some Red Bands! I was hesitant going into this as I thought it could have been a bit twee, but the company elevated it to a delightful and charming reminiscent experience.

Our central character, Clara, was perfectly portrayed by the delicate, yet stunning Jennifer Ulloa. Her child-like innocence added so much to her lyrical performance, with her timing and characterisation. Ana Gallardo Lobaina was like a warm hug. She absolutely stole the stage every time she appeared - her Auntie Drosselmeyer was the comfort, strength and director that this performance needed. Her footwork, technicality and absolute precision was sublime.

The nutcracker doll and prince (Calum Gray) was graceful in his movements, his partnering to Clara, was tender and gentle, though it was his pas de deux with the Sugar Plum Fairy (Kate Kadow) where his strength was meant to shine.

Where this production really turned for me, for the better, was with the introduction of the snow storm and the return to the more traditional telling. The snowflakes were simply glorious, Khiro Kusukami (Storm Master) can do no wrong, he always brings his A game. The transition from summer to winter was stunning - now we had been transported to the winter wonderland we had expected.

Act II and the Waltz of the Flowers is always a highlight, but being a Kiwi-i-fied version, we were treated to Kowhai, Pohutukawa, and Manuka with beautifully detailed, and incredible costuming from Tracy Grant Lord. We were also treated to a delectable array of treats: chocolate fish, hokey pokey ice cream, lollie cake and pavlovas! How would one choose just one??

There is so much going on in this ballet, traditional, or Kiwi-i-fied, it’s hectic, but my parting shout out must be to the mana tane, Taiaroa Royal. Since Jonty’s (Sir John Trimmer's) passing, it was always a question of who would take on the great character roles. Royal more than did that with Koro, he embodied it. Hopefully this is the start of more Taiaroa?

This is a delectable retelling of a classic; while not perfect, it’s almost as good as a hokey pokey ice cream being devoured on the sand while the sun goes down.