Two hurt in serious crash near Glenorchy

Two people have been injured in a serious car crash, north of Glenorchy.

A police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened on Glenorchy-Paradise Rd, between Priory Rd and Lovers Leap Rd, about 9.40am today.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and in a critical condition, while the other was in a moderate condition, she said.

The car was off the road, so there were no traffic delays.

A St John ambulance spokesman said a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, along with a first response unit, an operations manager and an ambulance.

The critically hurt person was flown to Dunedin Hospital.

The police serious crash unit has been notified and it will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

