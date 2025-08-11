Stolen shoes, drink driving: Dunedin teens run afoul of law

A Dunedin teenage girl was caught sneaking out of the house and taking off in her parent’s car.

The 16-year-old was caught by police out on patrol driving in High St at about 10.55pm on Saturday, after they noticed the car she was in had an expired warrant of fitness and registration, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When she was stopped, police found the girl had no licence and had snuck out of home to drop her friends at a party using her mother’s car without permission.

Police contacted the girl’s parents and she was returned home by police.

She was then forbidden from driving until she got her licence, Sgt Lee said.

Earlier on Saturday, a 17-year-old attempted to avoid driving through an impairment checkpoint in King Edward St at 12.20am.

His efforts were in vain and police pulled the teenager over in nearby Bridgman St, Kensington.

He allegedly showed signs of recent alcohol consumption and he admitted to officers to having drunk alcohol that night.

However, he also admitted to being tasked as the sober driver for the night, Sgt Lee said.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg — the legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcg.

The teenager's licence was suspended and he was referred to Youth aid, Sgt Lee said.

On Sunday, a Central Dunedin shoe store reported a youth had stolen a pair of Nike shoes before he legged it out of the shop.

An intermediate school-aged child was spotted by officers en-route to the store after he ran for it once he caught sight of the police car.

Police pulled over and after a short foot pursuit, the child was stopped.

The child told officers he only started running because he was with the other youth who stole the shoes from the store, but he was not the one to take the shoes.

The offender, a high-school aged teenager, was identified using the store’s CCTV and police made a home visit to speak with him.

At his home, they located the stolen Nike’s.

The teenager was referred to Youth Aid and the shoes were returned to the store.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz