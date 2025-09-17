Star missing for Otago shield challenge

Star Otago No 8 Chrisitan Lio-Willie will be missing from this weekend's team to face Canterbury in a Ranfurly Challenge in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago team-naming is like the weather forecast in Fiji.

It is very predictable and there is little variety.

The sun is out every day.

Otago has been mostly winning.

There has been no need to tinker with things.

But Otago coach Mark Brown has made some tweaks for the Ranfurly Shield challenge against Canterbury.

He has been forced to.

Otago have lost their best player, which is an enormous blow.

Christian Lio-Willie is on bereavement leave.

The powerhouse No 8 has been one of the form players in the NPC.

His workload on and off the ball will be sorely missed, as will his uncanny ability to bump off a tacklers and punch holes in the defence.

Brown has had to reimagine the loose forward mix in his absence.

Fortunately, he has some very good options.

Will Stodart, who is having a breakout season for Otago, shifts to No 8 and will co-captain the side.

Highlanders loose forward Oliver Haig will start in the No 6 jersey. He made a positive impact for Otago off the bench against Taranaki.

He is a versatile player who can cover lock.

Veteran loosie-lock Charles Elton replaces Haig on the bench.

Elton played in the opener against Southland.

He was named on the bench but found himself out on the field a few moments into the game when lock Will Tucker hobbled off.

Josh Whaanga injured his ankle in the gutsy 28-26 win against Taranaki and has been bracketed with Charlie Powell.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen will start at second five, and regular captain Sam Gilbert returns from a lower leg complaint. He will start from the bench and share the captaincy duties with Stodart.

The only other change sees All Black prop George Bower return to the squad. He was a late scratching last week.

He replaces Moana Takataka.

It sounds like a lot of change, but it is mostly window dressing.

Ranfurly Shield challenge

Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Will Stodart (co-captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, George Bower, Charles Elton, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Sam Gilbert (co-captain), Charlie Powell/Josh Whaanga.